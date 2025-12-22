Previous
Lights by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1649

Lights

A last-minute rush to the post office to mail Christmas cards (yes, I know: late!) meant I could capture this gorgeous Christmas tree in the dark.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
