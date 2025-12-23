Sign up
Photo 1650
Jingle Bells
I heard this guy before I saw him. He had a whole assortment of bells attached to his walker- clever and festive for the season!
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
Views
1
365
SM-G996W
23rd December 2025 3:07pm
winter
,
city
,
bells
,
candid
