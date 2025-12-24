Sign up
Photo 1651
A Simple Wish
Wishing this wonderful 365 community a time of joy, peace, and good health over the holiday season and for years to come. And Happy Christmas for those who celebrate!
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1651
photos
65
followers
24
following
452% complete
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
red bow
Shutterbug
ace
Very festive big red bow with the greenery. Hope you enjoy the holiday time as well.
December 24th, 2025
KWind
ace
Merry Christmas! Such a big bow!
December 24th, 2025
Jo Worboys
A very Merry Christmas Heather, may it be a great one for you too ❤️
December 24th, 2025
