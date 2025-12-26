Sign up
Previous
Photo 1653
Whiteout!
No white Christmas, but a whiteout for Boxing Day! Unfortunately, freezing rain is to follow :(
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1653
photos
65
followers
24
following
452% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
26th December 2025 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
city
amyK
ace
This is a terrific capture. Artistically composed and I can feel the snow hitting my face! :)
December 27th, 2025
