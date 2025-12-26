Previous
Whiteout! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1653

Whiteout!

No white Christmas, but a whiteout for Boxing Day! Unfortunately, freezing rain is to follow :(
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
amyK ace
This is a terrific capture. Artistically composed and I can feel the snow hitting my face! :)
December 27th, 2025  
