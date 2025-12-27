Previous
Winter Blue by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1654

Winter Blue

Yesterday's snowfall lit by the blue lights of the tree.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
So Christmasy
December 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
So pretty
December 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cold looking yet beautiful !
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact