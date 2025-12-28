Sign up
Previous
Photo 1655
Holding Their Own
The Christmas decorations at the entrance to St. Mikes (University of Toronto) are holding up pretty well in today's rain (although that poor bow is looking quite bedraggled)
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
5
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1655
photos
65
followers
24
following
453% complete
View this month »
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
28th December 2025 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
lights
,
campus
,
decorations
Dorothy
ace
Still looks festive.
December 28th, 2025
Jo Worboys
This is wonderful Heather. The rain adds to the splendour with the reflections
December 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely festive view enhanced by the rain which gives the scene a misty look ! and the red bow is trying its hardness to defy the weather !
December 28th, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
I’m impressed! It’s been such a dismal day…. And yet you’ve managed to capture such a lovely scene!
December 28th, 2025
KV
ace
Lovely light and the snow is still hanging around even in the rain.
December 28th, 2025
