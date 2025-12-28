Previous
Holding Their Own by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1655

Holding Their Own

The Christmas decorations at the entrance to St. Mikes (University of Toronto) are holding up pretty well in today's rain (although that poor bow is looking quite bedraggled)
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dorothy
Still looks festive.
December 28th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
This is wonderful Heather. The rain adds to the splendour with the reflections
December 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely festive view enhanced by the rain which gives the scene a misty look ! and the red bow is trying its hardness to defy the weather !
December 28th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦
I’m impressed! It’s been such a dismal day…. And yet you’ve managed to capture such a lovely scene!
December 28th, 2025  
KV
Lovely light and the snow is still hanging around even in the rain.
December 28th, 2025  
