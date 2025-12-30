Previous
Little Stars by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1657

Little Stars

I loved these delicate lights, like little stars.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Julie Ryan ace
So pretty
December 30th, 2025  
