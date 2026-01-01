Previous
Back Home! by 365projectorgheatherb
Back Home!

Enough of this blustery cold weather! Let's get back home! (said the one squirrel to the other)

A black squirrel with a red tail!
1st January 2026

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
I have never seen a squirrel with a black bottom and a fluffy red tail. Ours are one kind of brown color all over. Nice timing and capture.
January 1st, 2026  
Ooh fabulous capture of these two. Very well done!
January 1st, 2026  
Hi Debbie. Yes, I know: it's intriguing. I just googled this. It seems it can be due to a combination of pigment types and /or genetic remnants from another kind of squirrel.
January 1st, 2026  
Hanky panky in the squirrel world. Thanks for the info.
January 1st, 2026  
:))
January 1st, 2026  
Super timing and capture , and as for the fluffy red tail on a black squirrel !! something odd has happened on nature here - Love @shutterbug49 reply ! ha ! - most probably true !!
January 1st, 2026  
Fascinating! We only have gray or black squirrels here where I live! Cute capture!
January 2nd, 2026  
