Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1659
Back Home!
Enough of this blustery cold weather! Let's get back home! (said the one squirrel to the other)
A black squirrel with a red tail!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1659
photos
65
followers
24
following
454% complete
View this month »
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st January 2026 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
squirrels
Shutterbug
ace
I have never seen a squirrel with a black bottom and a fluffy red tail. Ours are one kind of brown color all over. Nice timing and capture.
January 1st, 2026
Lesley
ace
Ooh fabulous capture of these two. Very well done!
January 1st, 2026
Heather
ace
@shutterbug49
Hi Debbie. Yes, I know: it's intriguing. I just googled this. It seems it can be due to a combination of pigment types and /or genetic remnants from another kind of squirrel.
January 1st, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hanky panky in the squirrel world. Thanks for the info.
January 1st, 2026
Heather
ace
@shutterbug49
:))
January 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super timing and capture , and as for the fluffy red tail on a black squirrel !! something odd has happened on nature here - Love
@shutterbug49
reply ! ha ! - most probably true !!
January 1st, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Fascinating! We only have gray or black squirrels here where I live! Cute capture!
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close