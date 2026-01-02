Previous
A New Year's Feast by 365projectorgheatherb
A New Year's Feast

The squirrels (mostly black ones with black tails :-) were having a feast on the crabapples today.

Grateful for the sun, but it's a nippy one
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
When I saw the black squirrel I immediately thought of you since I know they are in your area… this one looks rather fluffy… is it a tree bunny? Love the light on the eyes, whiskers, and crabapples. Fav!
January 2nd, 2026  
