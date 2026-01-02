Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1660
A New Year's Feast
The squirrels (mostly black ones with black tails :-) were having a feast on the crabapples today.
Grateful for the sun, but it's a nippy one
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1660
photos
65
followers
24
following
454% complete
View this month »
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd January 2026 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
crabapples
KV
ace
When I saw the black squirrel I immediately thought of you since I know they are in your area… this one looks rather fluffy… is it a tree bunny? Love the light on the eyes, whiskers, and crabapples. Fav!
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close