A Winter Cap

Hydrangea petals wearing a cap of crystalline snow- a nice contrast of textures.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
This is so pretty. Lovely find.
January 4th, 2026  
narayani ace
Nice details
January 4th, 2026  
