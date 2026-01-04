Sign up
Photo 1662
A Winter Cap
Hydrangea petals wearing a cap of crystalline snow- a nice contrast of textures.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1662
photos
65
followers
24
following
455% complete
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th January 2026 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
textures
,
hydrangea
Lesley
ace
This is so pretty. Lovely find.
January 4th, 2026
narayani
ace
Nice details
January 4th, 2026
