My Turn

A grey squirrel on a grey day, but it's getting its turn at the crabapples (be gone, black squirrels!)
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Sweet capture
January 5th, 2026  
