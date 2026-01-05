Sign up
Previous
Photo 1663
My Turn
A grey squirrel on a grey day, but it's getting its turn at the crabapples (be gone, black squirrels!)
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1663
photos
65
followers
24
following
455% complete
View this month »
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th January 2026 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
crabapples
narayani
ace
Sweet capture
January 5th, 2026
