Hard Slogging by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1664

Hard Slogging

I met this woman and her little white dog in the ravine today. It was hard slogging for all of us, but especially for the one closest to the ground :-)

Heavy fog today with freezing rain later in the afternoon. Yuck!

6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Nice image
January 7th, 2026  
