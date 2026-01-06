Sign up
Previous
Photo 1664
Hard Slogging
I met this woman and her little white dog in the ravine today. It was hard slogging for all of us, but especially for the one closest to the ground :-)
Heavy fog today with freezing rain later in the afternoon. Yuck!
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1664
photos
65
followers
24
following
455% complete
View this month »
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th January 2026 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
candid
,
ravine
narayani
ace
Nice image
January 7th, 2026
