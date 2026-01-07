Sign up
Previous
Photo 1665
Toughing the Winter
A robin toughing the winter, all puffed up to stay warm.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1665
photos
65
followers
24
following
456% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th January 2026 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
robin
Beverley
ace
A magnificent capture…. Amazing details…
January 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a super capture Heather, lovely detail ,and such sheen on his feathers , Love the white ring around the eye . Such a sweet Robin ,but so different to our European Robin ! fav
January 7th, 2026
