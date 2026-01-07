Previous
Toughing the Winter by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1665

Toughing the Winter

A robin toughing the winter, all puffed up to stay warm.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A magnificent capture…. Amazing details…
January 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a super capture Heather, lovely detail ,and such sheen on his feathers , Love the white ring around the eye . Such a sweet Robin ,but so different to our European Robin ! fav
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact