That's Not My Tail! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1667

That's Not My Tail!

Another black squirrel with a red tail! In fact, there were about four of them scampering around together. Hmmm :-)
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Corinne C ace
This beauty has fun markings! Excellent shot!
January 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! so funny , - it does look rather ridiculous doesn't it .
January 9th, 2026  
KWind ace
He's a handsome fellow!!
January 9th, 2026  
Jo Worboys
It's obviously this years new trend! It is very fetching. Great shot Heather
January 10th, 2026  
