Photo 1667
That's Not My Tail!
Another black squirrel with a red tail! In fact, there were about four of them scampering around together. Hmmm :-)
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th January 2026 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
red tail
Corinne C
ace
This beauty has fun markings! Excellent shot!
January 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! so funny , - it does look rather ridiculous doesn't it .
January 9th, 2026
KWind
ace
He's a handsome fellow!!
January 9th, 2026
Jo Worboys
It's obviously this years new trend! It is very fetching. Great shot Heather
January 10th, 2026
