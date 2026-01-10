Previous
Bare Bones by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1668

Bare Bones

With winter, deciduous trees are down to their bare bones.

I'm really missing the sun with these dark winter days
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact