Previous
Photo 1669
Giving Warmth
A wabi-sabi rose with a low-key edit to give warmth on a cold day.
Glimmers of sun today- grateful for what we get :-)
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
6
1
1
365
Canon EOS M5
11th January 2026 4:13pm
winter
rose
low-key
wabi-sabi
Jo Worboys
It looks like it's been through the cold weather and only just survived.
January 11th, 2026
