Previous
Giving Warmth by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1669

Giving Warmth

A wabi-sabi rose with a low-key edit to give warmth on a cold day.

Glimmers of sun today- grateful for what we get :-)
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
It looks like it's been through the cold weather and only just survived.
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact