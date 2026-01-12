Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1670
Rosehip Colour, Winter Grunge
Red rosehips with a grunge edit- such is winter.
@haskar
, please give us some of your snow to brighten our days. (The rain has washed our snow all away)
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1670
photos
66
followers
24
following
457% complete
View this month »
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th January 2026 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
winter
,
rosehips
,
befunky-grunge
KV
ace
Cool edit. I’ve only seen them once when I was photographing around a lighthouse on the coast of Washington north of Seattle.
January 13th, 2026
narayani
ace
Interesting effect
January 13th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely edit. I love the colour of rose hips they are not too orange, not too pink, not too purple just a beautiful glowing red.
January 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close