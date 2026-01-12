Previous
Rosehip Colour, Winter Grunge by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1670

Rosehip Colour, Winter Grunge

Red rosehips with a grunge edit- such is winter. @haskar, please give us some of your snow to brighten our days. (The rain has washed our snow all away)
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Cool edit. I’ve only seen them once when I was photographing around a lighthouse on the coast of Washington north of Seattle.
January 13th, 2026  
narayani ace
Interesting effect
January 13th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely edit. I love the colour of rose hips they are not too orange, not too pink, not too purple just a beautiful glowing red.
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact