Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1671
Standing Tall
Paper birch (aka "white birch") standing tall in the ravine today.
The trail was a sheet of ice! I managed by walking alongside the trail in the snow or on the dead leaves, but note to self: next time, ice cleats!
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1671
photos
66
followers
24
following
457% complete
View this month »
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th January 2026 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
birch
narayani
ace
Gorgeous image
January 13th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
January 13th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, it looks like nature has painted it with stripes.
January 14th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the color and texture.
January 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great example of beauty in nature . Love these trees- the bark is so beautiful ! I hope you were extra careful as you chose your way along the trail without sliding and falling over on the ice Another dark damp and dull day here !
January 14th, 2026
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl. And yes, I was extra careful (but alarmed, actually, to see the ice. A few years ago, I slipped on some ice and fractured my pelvis! I learned then that no matter how slowly one walks, ice is *slippery*!!!) "Dark damp and dull"- that is here too. Maybe we could conjure up the sun if we applied our collective will :-)
January 14th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close