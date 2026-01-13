Previous
Standing Tall by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1671

Standing Tall

Paper birch (aka "white birch") standing tall in the ravine today.

The trail was a sheet of ice! I managed by walking alongside the trail in the snow or on the dead leaves, but note to self: next time, ice cleats!
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Gorgeous image
January 13th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
January 13th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, it looks like nature has painted it with stripes.
January 14th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the color and texture.
January 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great example of beauty in nature . Love these trees- the bark is so beautiful ! I hope you were extra careful as you chose your way along the trail without sliding and falling over on the ice Another dark damp and dull day here !
January 14th, 2026  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. And yes, I was extra careful (but alarmed, actually, to see the ice. A few years ago, I slipped on some ice and fractured my pelvis! I learned then that no matter how slowly one walks, ice is *slippery*!!!) "Dark damp and dull"- that is here too. Maybe we could conjure up the sun if we applied our collective will :-)
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact