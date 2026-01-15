Previous
Snow Day! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1673

Snow Day!

With all the snow that came last night and through the day, the kids got a "snow day" (aka- no school!). Snow in the winter, like cherry blossoms in the spring, lifts the spirits and brings people out for photo ops (or play).
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact