Photo 1673
Snow Day!
With all the snow that came last night and through the day, the kids got a "snow day" (aka- no school!). Snow in the winter, like cherry blossoms in the spring, lifts the spirits and brings people out for photo ops (or play).
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1673
photos
66
followers
24
following
458% complete
View this month »
365
Canon EOS M5
15th January 2026 4:43pm
snow
,
winter
,
city
,
candid
