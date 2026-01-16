Previous
Winter's Arrival by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1674

Winter's Arrival

Winter has arrived in full force with lots of snow and cold weather. We had hints of both in December, but now it's full out!
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Lovely scene... the lights on the tree make for some awesome bokeh. Fav! Looks mighty cold but the snow is pretty.
January 16th, 2026  
Lisa Brown ace
What a perfect winter's eve shot. This is beautiful
January 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! no not again , but it does look pretty , like big balls of candy floss resting on the twigs , The light on the trees adds to the composition and interest . Stay warm !
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact