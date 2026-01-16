Sign up
Previous
Photo 1674
Winter's Arrival
Winter has arrived in full force with lots of snow and cold weather. We had hints of both in December, but now it's full out!
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th January 2026 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bokeh
KV
ace
Lovely scene... the lights on the tree make for some awesome bokeh. Fav! Looks mighty cold but the snow is pretty.
January 16th, 2026
Lisa Brown
ace
What a perfect winter's eve shot. This is beautiful
January 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! no not again , but it does look pretty , like big balls of candy floss resting on the twigs , The light on the trees adds to the composition and interest . Stay warm !
January 16th, 2026
