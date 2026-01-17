Sign up
Previous
Photo 1675
Snagged
Snow and ice snagged by the japanese barberry
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1675
photos
66
followers
24
following
458% complete
View this month »
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th January 2026 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
red
,
ice
,
winter
,
barberries
Joanne Diochon
ace
Barberry is a very snaggy bush, as you have captured here.
January 18th, 2026
narayani
ace
Lovely image
January 18th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful winter scenery
January 18th, 2026
