Capturing the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1677

Capturing the Sun

Hydrangea in the sun (SUN!!!) on a very cold day- but there was sun!!!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - love the warm tones of the hydrangeas ,and the beautiful sunlight highlighting the flowerhead, and the whote boke suggesting snow ! - Lovely fav
January 19th, 2026  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. I have scrolled ahead but I haven't commented yet. I see that you are in the depths of darkness- still! I really hope you get some sun soon. It makes all the difference to how we feel. xo
January 19th, 2026  
