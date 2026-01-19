Sign up
Photo 1677
Capturing the Sun
Hydrangea in the sun (SUN!!!) on a very cold day- but there was sun!!!
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1677
photos
66
followers
24
following
459% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th January 2026 3:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bokeh
,
hydrangea
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - love the warm tones of the hydrangeas ,and the beautiful sunlight highlighting the flowerhead, and the whote boke suggesting snow ! - Lovely fav
January 19th, 2026
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl. I have scrolled ahead but I haven't commented yet. I see that you are in the depths of darkness- still! I really hope you get some sun soon. It makes all the difference to how we feel. xo
January 19th, 2026
