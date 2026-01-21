Sign up
Previous
Photo 1679
Take My Arm
More snow today! A walking buddy is a good idea with the slippery path underfoot.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1679
photos
66
followers
24
following
460% complete
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
21st January 2026 4:04pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
candid
KV
ace
What a beautiful scene… I hope it has warmed up some for you though it doesn’t look like it.
January 21st, 2026
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV! Today is a little warmer (with snow falling most of the day), but colder weather is due to return :( It's a dilemma, but if I had any say in the matter, I would take colder weather with the sun. We can enjoy the sun from inside as it streams through our windows and gives a nice boost of energy. But- not in my control - :-)
January 21st, 2026
