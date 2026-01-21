Previous
Take My Arm by 365projectorgheatherb
Take My Arm

Take My Arm

More snow today! A walking buddy is a good idea with the slippery path underfoot.
21st January 2026

Heather

KV ace
What a beautiful scene… I hope it has warmed up some for you though it doesn’t look like it.
January 21st, 2026  
Heather ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV! Today is a little warmer (with snow falling most of the day), but colder weather is due to return :( It's a dilemma, but if I had any say in the matter, I would take colder weather with the sun. We can enjoy the sun from inside as it streams through our windows and gives a nice boost of energy. But- not in my control - :-)
January 21st, 2026  
