Previous
Winter Red by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1680

Winter Red

Rosehips by the provincial legislature on a cold and blustery day
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah lovely
January 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Nice splashes of red. Great composition
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact