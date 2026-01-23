Sign up
Previous
Photo 1681
Deep Freeze
We are in a deep freeze (aka "polar vortex") with temperatures hovering around minus 26C (minus 14.8F) with the wind chill today. And colder weather yet to come!
These icicles seemed to come from a burst water pipe! I'm glad I don't have to deal with this!
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
icicles
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Heather how do you endure such cold ! I think I would go into hibernation !! Keep wrapped warm and stay safe !
January 23rd, 2026
