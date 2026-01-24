Sign up
Photo 1682
A Little Magician
Initially, I saw only the tail. Then the squirrel emerged from the snow carrying a "snowball" up into the tree. It chewed away on the "snowball" until a peanut emerged! What amazing foraging skills in the depth of winter!
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1682
photos
66
followers
24
following
460% complete
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
