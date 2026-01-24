Previous
A Little Magician by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1682

A Little Magician

Initially, I saw only the tail. Then the squirrel emerged from the snow carrying a "snowball" up into the tree. It chewed away on the "snowball" until a peanut emerged! What amazing foraging skills in the depth of winter!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

