The day after our big snowfall- pure joy in throwing snow in the air and having a friend (and me) take a picture!
Note for @susiemc and anyone else. In the background of this photo, you can see the base of the statue of King Edward VII on a horse. Sue, you asked me a while back about this statue. I just knew that it had been gifted to Toronto by India, but here's a little more information that I found out on google. It was originally installed in Delhi, India in 1922 to commemorate King Edward VII as Emperor of India. With India's independence in 1947, the statue was kept in storage until a Toronto businessman (Henry R. Jackman), "desiring a 'great equestrian statue,'" paid for it to be transported to Toronto and installed in Queen's Park (near where I live) in 1969. There has been controversy over the years, but the statue remains. (Thank you, Sue, for motivating me to learn more about this statue, which I pass most days :-)