Previous
Photo 1685
Digging Out
Snow plows, snow blowers, and hand-held shovels: anything and everything to dig ourselves out of this massive amount of snow.
Downtown Toronto got more than 60 cm (23.6 inches) of snow, even more than at the airport because of the lake effect! It's a winter wonderland to view and a great challenge to navigate!
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1685
photos
66
followers
24
following
461% complete
View this month »
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th January 2026 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
KV
ace
Fav! I can’t even imagine having that much snow… neat to see the trench and machine moving through the huge bank of snow.
January 27th, 2026
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Hi KV. Yes, it's quite incredible! I really don't think we have had so much snow at one time.
January 27th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Wow, an impressive amount! I imagine it will cause disruption for a while but that vehicle is very handy!
January 27th, 2026
