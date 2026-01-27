Previous
Digging Out by 365projectorgheatherb
Digging Out

Snow plows, snow blowers, and hand-held shovels: anything and everything to dig ourselves out of this massive amount of snow.

Downtown Toronto got more than 60 cm (23.6 inches) of snow, even more than at the airport because of the lake effect! It's a winter wonderland to view and a great challenge to navigate!
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Fav! I can’t even imagine having that much snow… neat to see the trench and machine moving through the huge bank of snow.
@kvphoto Hi KV. Yes, it's quite incredible! I really don't think we have had so much snow at one time.
Wow, an impressive amount! I imagine it will cause disruption for a while but that vehicle is very handy!
