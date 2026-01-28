Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1686
Cotton Balls
These snowy cotton balls are from Monday, but with our current deep freeze, there is still *a ton* of white snow all about!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1686
photos
66
followers
24
following
461% complete
View this month »
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th January 2026 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful especially with the blue sky ,They do resemble cotton balls ! Take care in this frozen snowy spell ! fav
January 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close