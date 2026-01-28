Previous
Cotton Balls by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1686

Cotton Balls

These snowy cotton balls are from Monday, but with our current deep freeze, there is still *a ton* of white snow all about!
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
461% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful especially with the blue sky ,They do resemble cotton balls ! Take care in this frozen snowy spell ! fav
January 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact