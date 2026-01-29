Sign up
Previous
Photo 1687
Brushstrokes
The sun created amazing shadows on this snowy hill today- nature's abstract.
The sun is glorious, but minus 22C with the wind chill (minus 7.6F) is way too cold!
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Heather
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
shadows
,
abstract
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, it’s quite beautiful. Stay safe over there.
January 29th, 2026
