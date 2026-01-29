Previous
Brushstrokes by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1687

Brushstrokes

The sun created amazing shadows on this snowy hill today- nature's abstract.

The sun is glorious, but minus 22C with the wind chill (minus 7.6F) is way too cold!
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow, it’s quite beautiful. Stay safe over there.
January 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact