Previous
Simple Beauty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1688

Simple Beauty

The simple beauty of hydrangea seed heads in a world of clean white snow
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact