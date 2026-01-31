Previous
Not Just a Tail by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1689

Not Just a Tail

A black squirrel keeping warm with its tail as a blanket. (A sunny day but still mighty cold)
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact