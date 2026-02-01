Previous
Nature's Way by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1690

Nature's Way

Oh dear- some poor little bird is being eaten by this hawk: nature's way.

This is a juvenile Cooper's hawk (thanks to an online birding group member for the ID)
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Outstanding ! fav
February 2nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Sad, but amazing capture
February 2nd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
captured so well, nature is not sugar and spice for sure
February 2nd, 2026  
