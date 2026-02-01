Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Previous
Photo 1690
Nature's Way
Oh dear- some poor little bird is being eaten by this hawk: nature's way.
This is a juvenile Cooper's hawk (thanks to an online birding group member for the ID)
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1690
photos
66
followers
24
following
463% complete
View this month »
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st February 2026 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
hawk
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Outstanding ! fav
February 2nd, 2026
narayani
ace
Sad, but amazing capture
February 2nd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
captured so well, nature is not sugar and spice for sure
February 2nd, 2026
