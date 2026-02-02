Previous
Who Am I?
Who Am I?

Two more shots of the hawk from yesterday. My online birding group is debating its ID: a juvenile Cooper's Hawk or a juvenile Sharp-shinned Hawk (!) They asked for more photos, but the debate is not settled. Living with uncertainty :-)
Heather

I live in Toronto, Canada.
