Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1691
Who Am I?
Two more shots of the hawk from yesterday. My online birding group is debating its ID: a juvenile Cooper's Hawk or a juvenile Sharp-shinned Hawk (!) They asked for more photos, but the debate is not settled. Living with uncertainty :-)
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1691
photos
66
followers
24
following
463% complete
View this month »
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
hawk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close