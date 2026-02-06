Previous
With a Side of Snow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1695

With a Side of Snow

A White-throated Sparrow with its distinctive yellow patch in front of its eye (this counts as colour for today :)

I found a perfect spot to feed the birds. This little one mixed snow with its seeds.


6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw so keen to get the seeds , with a little snow moisture to help them go down ! A lovely shot Heather ! fav
February 6th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
A really sweet capture. Those little guys have to fight for their seeds these days as the snow just keeps falling.
February 6th, 2026  
