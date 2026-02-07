Previous
On a Mission by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1696

On a Mission

This raccoon and I crossed paths today as it waddled along in search of food. Success: some garbage!

Raccoons are generally nocturnal, but perhaps with these deep-freeze temperatures, they need to find food during the day (?)

The raccoon seemed to call out to me: "Present me in b/w for FOR." Done!

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
