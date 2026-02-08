Sign up
Previous
Photo 1697
Winter Star
Milkweed seed heads bringing warm tones to a snowy field
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
textures
,
milkweed
,
seed heads
narayani
ace
Lovely detail
February 8th, 2026
