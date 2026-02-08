Previous
Winter Star by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1697

Winter Star

Milkweed seed heads bringing warm tones to a snowy field
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Lovely detail
February 8th, 2026  
