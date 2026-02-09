Sign up
Previous
Photo 1698
Dancing Blades
Canadians Paul Poirer and Piper Gilles competing in the Rhythm Dance event at the Olympics today. I lost the whole afternoon watching the competition; it was so mesmerizing.
Photo credit: CBC TV
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
,
skating
,
olympics
KV
ace
Beautiful moment!
February 10th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Enjoy it while you can! It's 4 years before the next opportunity.
February 10th, 2026
