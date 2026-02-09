Previous
Dancing Blades by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1698

Dancing Blades

Canadians Paul Poirer and Piper Gilles competing in the Rhythm Dance event at the Olympics today. I lost the whole afternoon watching the competition; it was so mesmerizing.

Photo credit: CBC TV
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful moment!
February 10th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Enjoy it while you can! It's 4 years before the next opportunity.
February 10th, 2026  
