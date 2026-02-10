Sign up
Previous
Photo 1699
Feeling the "Warmth"
A female House Sparrow popping out of her little shelter on a "balmy" 2C (35.6F) day (but with no sun:( beggars can't be choosers, I guess :-)
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1699
photos
66
followers
24
following
465% complete
View this month »
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th February 2026 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
KV
ace
Love that little white feather by the eye… super nice shot.
February 11th, 2026
