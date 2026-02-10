Previous
Feeling the "Warmth" by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1699

Feeling the "Warmth"

A female House Sparrow popping out of her little shelter on a "balmy" 2C (35.6F) day (but with no sun:( beggars can't be choosers, I guess :-)
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Love that little white feather by the eye… super nice shot.
February 11th, 2026  
