Me and My Friend
A White-throated Sparrow with a friend from a few days ago. Despite milder weather, the snow is still with us. (b/w for FoR)
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
snow
winter
bird
sparrow
b/w
for2026
KV
ace
There is your sparrow buddy… love it he snowy beak and the other sparrow behind… nice!
February 12th, 2026
