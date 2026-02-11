Previous
Me and My Friend by 365projectorgheatherb
Me and My Friend

A White-throated Sparrow with a friend from a few days ago. Despite milder weather, the snow is still with us. (b/w for FoR)
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
There is your sparrow buddy… love it he snowy beak and the other sparrow behind… nice!
February 12th, 2026  
