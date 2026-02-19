Previous
My Best Feature by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1708

My Best Feature

I love that tail!

I have discovered a whole colony of black squirrels with red tails. I now visit them regularly.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Heather

I love its fluffy red tail. Beautiful capture.
February 20th, 2026  
