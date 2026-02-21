Sign up
Photo 1710
Just a Hint
In the darkness there is light. Milder temperatures and rain and drizzle bring a hint of spring to come (but I'm not counting the days just yet :-)
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1710
photos
66
followers
24
following
468% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st February 2026 5:18pm
Tags
winter
,
dof
,
buds
,
water droplets
narayani
ace
Lovely close up
February 22nd, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Your photo with the buds and the rain drops does look like spring is coming. But I am not being sucked in again. I don't think winter is ready to let us go yet. It's just a tease.
February 22nd, 2026
