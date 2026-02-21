Previous
Just a Hint by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1710

Just a Hint

In the darkness there is light. Milder temperatures and rain and drizzle bring a hint of spring to come (but I'm not counting the days just yet :-)
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Heather

Lovely close up
February 22nd, 2026  
Your photo with the buds and the rain drops does look like spring is coming. But I am not being sucked in again. I don't think winter is ready to let us go yet. It's just a tease.
February 22nd, 2026  
