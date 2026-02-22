Sign up
Previous
Photo 1711
Another Blast
I spoke too soon yesterday. We have had another blast of winter!
@gardencat
Joanne, you were right!
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
5
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1711
photos
66
followers
24
following
468% complete
View this month »
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd February 2026 4:26pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
hydrangeas
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! no ! this winter is relentless one way or another isn't it ! But I must boast of a sunny day today .although the forecast is still iffy !! Lovely little snowy caps on all the dried hydrangea heads makes for a pretty picture !
February 23rd, 2026
Lisa Brown
ace
awww, I know how you feel. Still a beautiful shot
February 23rd, 2026
Heather
ace
@beryl
Oh wonderful, Beryl! A sunny day, so long overdue! I hope there are more sunny days coming now! For us, spring is further away than I was hoping yesterday, but it-will-come! :-)
February 23rd, 2026
Lesley
ace
Brrrrr. We’ve actually had a reasonably sunny day today. Hope you get one soon too.
February 23rd, 2026
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
So sorry to be missing it! (Well…. Not really 🙃)
February 23rd, 2026
