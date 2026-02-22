Previous
Another Blast by 365projectorgheatherb
Another Blast

I spoke too soon yesterday. We have had another blast of winter!

@gardencat Joanne, you were right!
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Heather



Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! no ! this winter is relentless one way or another isn't it ! But I must boast of a sunny day today .although the forecast is still iffy !! Lovely little snowy caps on all the dried hydrangea heads makes for a pretty picture !
February 23rd, 2026  
Lisa Brown ace
awww, I know how you feel. Still a beautiful shot
February 23rd, 2026  
Heather ace
@beryl Oh wonderful, Beryl! A sunny day, so long overdue! I hope there are more sunny days coming now! For us, spring is further away than I was hoping yesterday, but it-will-come! :-)
February 23rd, 2026  
Lesley ace
Brrrrr. We’ve actually had a reasonably sunny day today. Hope you get one soon too.
February 23rd, 2026  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
So sorry to be missing it! (Well…. Not really 🙃)
February 23rd, 2026  
