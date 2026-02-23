Sign up
Previous
Photo 1712
Finding Shelter
A sparrow finding shelter from the wind today- it's freezing out there!
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1712
photos
66
followers
24
following
469% complete
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd February 2026 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
