Red, in Any Shape by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1713

Red, in Any Shape

Some red for a winter's day with these rosehips (an odd shape, I think...?)

We are back to deep-freeze temperatures, and more snow is to come through the night! We had sun today, though! Sun is good!
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Hold onto the sun Heather. Those rose hips have been shrivelled up by your sub zero temps. Fav for great colour though
February 25th, 2026  
