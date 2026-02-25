Sign up
Previous
Photo 1714
Some Welcome Colour dof bokeh
More rosehips giving some welcome colour to a dreary snow-flurry kind of day.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th February 2026 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
winter
,
rosehips
narayani
ace
Nice pops of red
February 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful red berries , to brighten up the otherwise white world ! Super focus on the rosehips and snowy bokeh in the background ! fav
February 26th, 2026
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
February 26th, 2026
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you, Barb! Thinking of you and Ken! Sending much love to you both!
February 26th, 2026
