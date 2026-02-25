Previous
Some Welcome Colour dof bokeh by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1714

Some Welcome Colour dof bokeh

More rosehips giving some welcome colour to a dreary snow-flurry kind of day.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice pops of red
February 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful red berries , to brighten up the otherwise white world ! Super focus on the rosehips and snowy bokeh in the background ! fav
February 26th, 2026  
Barb ace
Beautiful!
February 26th, 2026  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Thank you, Barb! Thinking of you and Ken! Sending much love to you both!
February 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact