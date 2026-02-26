Previous
Sunshine Makes the Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1715

Sunshine Makes the Day

Snow, trees, sunshine: from a couple of weeks ago, but nothing much has changed. Grateful for the sun, at least!
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
That is a huge mound of snow in the background… it is nice to see the sun on the branches of this shrub/tree.
February 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to have a little sunshine to lessen the severity of the winter. Nice light on the twisted mature bush - not quite ready to burst forth with new growth yet. !
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact