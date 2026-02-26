Sign up
Photo 1715
Sunshine Makes the Day
Snow, trees, sunshine: from a couple of weeks ago, but nothing much has changed. Grateful for the sun, at least!
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1715
photos
66
followers
24
following
469% complete
View this month »
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th February 2026 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
light
,
shadows
,
b/w
,
for2026
KV
ace
That is a huge mound of snow in the background… it is nice to see the sun on the branches of this shrub/tree.
February 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to have a little sunshine to lessen the severity of the winter. Nice light on the twisted mature bush - not quite ready to burst forth with new growth yet. !
February 27th, 2026
