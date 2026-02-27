Previous
A Day for Basking by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1716

A Day for Basking

Sun and milder temperatures- I'll take a few more days like this, please!
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Sweet capture
February 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - so pleased you have had sun and milder tempr today , while we have had a dark miserable day , drizzling all day , with heavy rain again tonight ( after 2-3 sunny days ! ) We are not out of the woods yet! fav
February 27th, 2026  
Heather ace
@beryl So sorry to hear this, Beryl. We have been warned that March will be a roller coaster of weather patterns. Cherish the good days when we get them :-)
February 27th, 2026  
