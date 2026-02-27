Sign up
Previous
Photo 1716
A Day for Basking
Sun and milder temperatures- I'll take a few more days like this, please!
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1716
photos
66
followers
24
following
470% complete
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th February 2026 1:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
bokeh
,
sparrow
narayani
ace
Sweet capture
February 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - so pleased you have had sun and milder tempr today , while we have had a dark miserable day , drizzling all day , with heavy rain again tonight ( after 2-3 sunny days ! ) We are not out of the woods yet! fav
February 27th, 2026
Heather
ace
@beryl
So sorry to hear this, Beryl. We have been warned that March will be a roller coaster of weather patterns. Cherish the good days when we get them :-)
February 27th, 2026
