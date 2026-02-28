Previous
A Late Winter Feed by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1717

A Late Winter Feed

The robins have discovered these crab apples as we come a little closer to the end of winter (fingers crossed)
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
