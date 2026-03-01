Previous
Jewelry Display by 365projectorgheatherb
Jewelry Display

Frozen crab apples and icicles- like a jewelry display for this first day of March (with deep freeze temperatures again, but with the sun at least!!!)
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so cold Heather ! but looks rather splendid ! fav
March 2nd, 2026  
KWind ace
Very pretty!
March 2nd, 2026  
